Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach.
Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on a walking trail off Oxbow Park Drive.
They say the complainant was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.
Police say the suspect is six feet one inch tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark grey pants.
Huronia West OPP urges anyone with information to contact the detachment at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.
"The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times," police stated in a release.
