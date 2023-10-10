Police investigate alleged stabbing in Barrie

Police in Barrie say a man suffering stab wounds went into Malones Pint House on Bradford Street shortly on Monday evening.

Police arrived to find a 40-year-old man of no fixed address with a serious laceration to his head and shoulder.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It has not been confirmed what type of weapon was involved, but it could have been an edged weapon of some sort, said Barrie police spokesman Peter Leon.

Throughout the evening, police attempted to locate where the man had been injured but were unable to do so, and there is no information available as to who assaulted him.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say it appears to be isolated in nature.