Police investigate alleged stalking of North Vancouver girl on Halloween
North Vancouver residents and trick-or-treaters may be able to help Mounties looking into a suspicious Halloween event.
Sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a man allegedly began following a 12-year-old girl while she was walking in a community garden near Seymour Heights Elementary School, according to a statement released Tsday by North Vancouver RCMP.
“At this time we have no evidence of a criminal offence,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release. The suspect did not make any contact or speak with the girl, according to police. He allegedly fled once she reached a residence near the intersection of Lytton and Violet streets.
“We are treating this as a suspicious incident,” Sahak said.
The male suspect is believed to be around 40 years old and have dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark navy hoodie, jeans, red and white shoes and a face mask.
Ten days after the alleged interaction, police are asking that individual to come forward to provide his account of what happened. RCMP are also seeking witnesses of the event, as well as security video or dash-cam footage from the area at the time that could help identify the suspect.
To contact police, call 604-985-1311 and quote file 22-27601.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge ViperThe latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
-
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll increases by 24: weekly reportThe Manitoba government’s weekly report says the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from last week, but 24 new deaths related to the virus have been reported.
-
'It’s not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outageSome Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
-
Humpback whale found dead off Haida Gwaii, B.C., was struck by vessel, researcher saysThe body of a young humpback whale that was found dead Saturday off the coast of Haida Gwaii, B.C., showed signs of blunt-force trauma consistent with a vessel strike, according to a researcher who was briefed on the initial necropsy report.
-
Poppy Blanket pays tribute to veterans in StonewallA tribute to those who have served is visible outside and inside the Stonewall Legion.
-
Sask. web show spotlights small town secretsA web series is showcasing some hidden recipes from the corners of Saskatchewan.
-
Expanded winter response to homelessness will still leave some Londoners out in the coldThe City of London’s Winter Response Plan has been re-envisioned and expanded — but shelter services won’t be able to keep pace with the growing crisis on city streets. With winter weather looming, up to $5 million in funding from city will support an enhanced community-wide response that aims to support nearly 400 individuals experiencing homelessness each day.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floorA large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.