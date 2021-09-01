Police investigate Amherstburg break-in, photo released of suspect vehicle
Police are investigating an early morning break and enter at an Amherstburg business and are seeking information from the public that may assist.
The Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division launched the investigation after patrol officers responded to an alarm around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the area of Sandwich Street North and Alma Street.
Officers along with the assistance of the K-9 Unit searched the business and surrounding areas for suspects when they arrived, however no one was located.
Police believe there are at least two suspects involved.
The suspect vehicle is described as a grey sedan, possibly with a hatchback. Police believe the suspect vehicle was in the area from at least 2:45 a.m. until the break-in happened.
Police are asking residents and businesses in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment - Criminal Investigations Division at 519-736-2252 ext. 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
