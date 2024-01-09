Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall

Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.

Police were called to the mall around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police say three males came into the store armed with hammers and pepper spray, smashed display cases, stole merchandise and took off in a silver SUV. The suspects’ ages haven’t been released.

Police couldn’t say what store as targeted or how much jewelry was taken.

Speaking Tuesday, police said they don’t believe the pepper spray or hammers were used in the robbery, but display cases were smashed another way.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the third armed robbery at a jewelry store at Fairview Park Mall since October.

One took place on Oct. 31 and another on Nov. 25. Police say they are still looking for the people responsible for those incidents.

“Our robbery team continues to investigate a number of armed robberies, including at jewelry stores in malls throughout the region,” Const. Melissa Quarrie with Waterloo Regional Police Service said.

“We do encourage anyone, if they’re present during a commercial robbery, to stay as calm as possible. Don’t take any actions that could endanger your safety or the safety of others. As soon as possible, and when it’s safe to do so, please contact police.”

The investigation into Monday’s armed robbery is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.