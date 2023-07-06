iHeartRadio

Police investigate assault in Bradford that sent one person to hospital


An ambulance is pictured in this file image. (CTV News Barrie)

Police are investigating an incident in Bradford that sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to South Simcoe police, the incident happened in the area of Holland Street East and Barrie Street sometime before 6 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

They say there is no threat to public safety.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

