Police investigate assault outside establishment in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking for two suspects after an assault outside an establishment in the University District.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 16 outside an establishment on Princess Street, between Division Street and Barrie Street.

Police say the victim was walking past an on-going confrontation outside the establishment when an individual involved in the dispute assaulted them.

"The victim had no involvement in the initial confrontation," police said.

The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking to identify two suspects involved in the incident.

Police say the first suspect is described as a male, between 20 and 30 years of age, with a dark complexion and long dark hair. The second suspect is described as a male, between 20 and 30 years of age, with a light complexion and shaggy blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Preston Scott at 613-549-4660 ext. 6355 or via email at pscott@kingstonpolice.ca