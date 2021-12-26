Police investigate Boxing Day homicide in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. have a 39-year-old man in custody following a Boxing Day homicide.

In a statement, police say officers are investigating a homicide at a home on Brockville Street in the town southwest of Ottawa.

"The incident is domestic in nature and no names are being released," said police.

Sunday evening, two police cruisers were parked at the home on Brockville Street.

The suspect was arrested and remains in custody.