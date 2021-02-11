Police in Halifax are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a home in the city’s south end on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence in the 5300 block of Inglis St.

Police say a man broke into the home and was stealing electronics when he was confronted by the homeowners. The suspect said he had a gun before fleeing the home on foot.

No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 6’1” and heavy set, with black curly hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a blue medical style face mask, a dark blue hooded sweater and baggy grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.