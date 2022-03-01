Police investigate break-in, theft of firearms from Lunenburg County home

Lunenburg District RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the theft of firearms from a seasonal home in Lake Centre, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home on New Cumberland Road just after noon on Friday.

Police say two unrestricted firearms, tools, and jewelry were stolen during the break-in, which they believe happened between Jan. 20 and Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.