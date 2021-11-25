Police investigate briefcase outside Library and Archives Canada

Police closed a stretch of Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa after a suspicious briefcase was found outside Library and Archives Canada.

Police and fire crews attended the scene Thursday morning, responding to a call that came around 6:30 a.m.

Officers could be seen examining a silver briefcase outside the taped-off entrance to the building.

Ottawa police say their chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives response team determined the item wasn't dangeorus and there was never any threat to public safety.

Wellington Street was briefly closed between Lyon and the Portage Bridge for the investigation.

It reopened just after 9 a.m.