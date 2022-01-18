Police investigate bullet hole found in the door of a Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting incident at a Kitchener home.

Police said around 7:40 a.m., they responded to reports of property damage in the area of Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

An investigation determined that damage to the front door of the property was caused by a bullet. Police believe the incident happened sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

