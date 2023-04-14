Police investigate Cambridge hit and run in alleged stolen vehicle

Waterloo regional police is investigating a hit and run collision in Cambridge that police say happened in a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release, at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday morning, police responded to reports of a hit and run collision in the area of Concession Road and Coronation Boulevard.

“The unknown driver of the suspect vehicle reversed into a driver of a vehicle that was a stopped at a traffic light,” police said in the release.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled the area and was located abandoned a short distance away. Witnesses observed two male suspects fleeing the area on foot.

The first male suspect was described as thin, wearing an orange t-shirt and black shorts. The second male suspect was observed wearing jeans and a shirt.

The suspect vehicle had been stolen, according to police.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.