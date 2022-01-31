Police investigate construction equipment theft in Waterloo
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday and Sunday, police said in a media release.
The piece of construction equipment was later found at a business on Guelph Street in Kitchener.
Police said the investigation is ongoing as investigators attempt to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
