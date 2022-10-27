iHeartRadio

Police investigate crash in Cambridge


Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating a crash in Cambridge involving a car and a transport truck.

Officers responded to a collision at around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Eagle Street near Industrial Road.

The road was closed for the investigation.

There is no word on any charges or injuries at this time.

