Police are investigating after a man robbed a Dartmouth gas station on Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 23, police responded to a robbery in progress at the Fast Fuel gas bar located at 543 Portland St. in Dartmouth.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded cash. The man then fled the store on foot with an amount of cash. No weapon was seen and there were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 40s, approximately 5'7" tall. At the time he was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark blue pants, black sneakers, black winter hat and black mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.