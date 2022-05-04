Police investigate death in Brant County
Provincial police are investigating a death in Brant County.
In a news release, OPP said they were called to Campbell Road just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Police are describing it as a “sudden death” investigation.
OPP Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk told CTV News the deceased person was found just outside Onondaga just off the roadway.
Information on their age, sex and identification has not been released.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Campbell Road remained closed. Sanchuk said it would likely reopen Wednesday afternoon.
Officers will be in the area checking ditches and the roadway for anything out of the ordinary, Sanchuk said.
Police are asking anyone who lives on the road and might have security footage to check for anything suspicious.
A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
There is no threat to public safety, police said.
#OPP investigating sudden death on Campbell Road @BrantCommunity. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available. Investigation continuing. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/gMo2l9qYVM— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 4, 2022
