Yellow police tape blocks access to a home in downtown Barrie on Wednesday as officers hold the scene after a death was reported Tuesday evening.

Officers have been at the house at the corner of Sanford and John streets since receiving a 911 call about a person in medical distress shortly after the dinner hour.

Police say they are assisting the coroner in a death investigation and are holding the scene until an autopsy is completed.

Barrie police spokesperson, Peter Leon, tells CTV News no one is in custody and officers are not looking for suspects.

