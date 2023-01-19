Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400

Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a 37-year-old female, but her identity has yet to be released.

A motorist called police early Wednesday afternoon to report the discovery of human remains in a ditch along the northbound lanes between the 5th Line and Highway 88 .

Police say the woman's identity is being withheld. However, they have confirmed it is not connected to the missing person's case of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

"I can tell you right now that the body discovered is not that of Elnaz Hajtamiri," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News. "Again, we continue to work with investigators. We have notified family but this is not Elnaz and we continue to work diligently to bring closure to this case."

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death.

In a release Thursday, police did not reveal whether the death appears suspicious but did add they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

The Highway Safety Division OPP Crime Unit is investigating, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the province's chief coroner's office and the forensic pathology service.

A small police presence remained in the area as of Friday afternoon.

"We had our search teams as well combing through the bush area, the grass and ditch area, as part of their wider investigation, but I don't have a timeline as to how long we will maintain a presence there," said Schmidt.

The OPP urge anyone who travelled the area between the evening of Jan. 15 to the morning of Jan. 18, who may have dash cam footage or noticed any parked vehicles or people on the shoulder of the road to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477.

- With files from CTV's Dana Roberts