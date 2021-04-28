Police investigate death of child who fell into farm wagon

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the tragic death of an eight-year-old who died after falling into a farm wagon full of wheat in northern Ontario.

Emergency crews were called to a home on a farm located on Gauthier Road in the Township of Armstrong, north of Temiskaming Shores, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The child was transported to hospital by EMS and a short time later was pronounced deceased," police said in a news release Wednesday morning. "A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at a later date."

An investigation of the incident is being led by the Temiskaming Crime Unit with help from the coroner's office and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police agency or Crime Stoppers.