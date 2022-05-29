Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.

Officials told CTV News police were called, along with EMS, to a home in Hillhurst for reports of a two-month-old baby in medical distress at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officers met paramedics at the scene and escorted the ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are conducting an investigation, which is mandatory at all incidents of sudden deaths of children under the age of two.

They are awaiting medical tests that will form part of that investigation.