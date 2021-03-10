Police have cleared the scene one day after yellow tape blocked access to a home in downtown Barrie for a death investigation.

Officers were at the house at the corner of Sanford and John streets after receiving a 911 call about a person in medical distress shortly after the dinner hour Tuesday and remained there all day Wednesday.

Police said they were assisting the coroner in the investigation and were "holding the scene" until an autopsy was completed.

Barrie police spokesperson, Peter Leon, tells CTV News no one is in custody and officers are not looking for suspects.

On Thursday, police said the deceased is a man in his late 50s. They provided very few details other than to say the investigation is ongoing.