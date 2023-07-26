Police investigate double fatal crash north of Toronto
Two people are dead after a motorcycle and car collided in Vaughan on Tuesday night, York Regional Police say.
The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Thornhill Woods Drive.
According to police, the driver of a blue Volkswagen sedan was heading east on Highway 7 West when they attempted to turn onto Thornhill Woods Drive. It was at that point that the Volkswagen hit a westbound Suzuki motorcycle.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Vaughan, were killed.
The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours for the police investigation but lanes have since reopened.
“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” York police said in a news release.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.