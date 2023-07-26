Police investigate double fatal crash north of Toronto

Two people are dead after a motorcycle and car collided in Vaughan on Tuesday night, York Regional Police say.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Thornhill Woods Drive.

According to police, the driver of a blue Volkswagen sedan was heading east on Highway 7 West when they attempted to turn onto Thornhill Woods Drive. It was at that point that the Volkswagen hit a westbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Vaughan, were killed.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours for the police investigation but lanes have since reopened.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” York police said in a news release.