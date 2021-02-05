Police are investigating a pair of break-ins that occurred at two Halifax businesses early Friday morning.

At 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 5, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at Song’s Korean Restaurant located at 6249 Quinpool Road.

Police say a suspect broke into the store and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the till. The suspect was not located, and police have not released a description at this time.

At 4:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the NSLC located at 2559 Agricola St.

Police say a male suspect broke into the store and removed some product before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie, white hood with white decals, black pants & white t-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.