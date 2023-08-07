Police investigate early morning hit-and-run in Cambridge
Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an assault and a hit-and-run in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police were called to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway around 3 a.m. Monday morning.
According to police, an unknown driver rear ended another vehicle. Police say an altercation took place between the drivers and the victim who was rear ended was assaulted by the other driver. The suspect then drove away.
Half an hour later, police say they found the suspect’s vehicle on fire in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 401, but the suspect had already left the area.
He is described as a Black man in his early 20’s with black hair. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 51-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
Still no movement in Cochrane strikePicketers walked around Cochrane Town Hall Tuesday night during the council meeting as the community's employees looked to send a message to council members – roughly 60 workers have been off the job for more than a week after contract negotiations fell apart.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup winA championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care systemPharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicideTwo youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on cameraPolice posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identifiedThe death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Royal City plays host to Canada's best ringers for national horseshoe tournamentIt isn’t just luck that is bringing the best ringers in Canada to the Royal City.
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MPA Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs revealed Wednesday.