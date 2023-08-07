Police investigate early morning hit-and-run in Cambridge

Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an assault and a hit-and-run in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police were called to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, an unknown driver rear ended another vehicle. Police say an altercation took place between the drivers and the victim who was rear ended was assaulted by the other driver. The suspect then drove away.

Half an hour later, police say they found the suspect’s vehicle on fire in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 401, but the suspect had already left the area.

He is described as a Black man in his early 20’s with black hair. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 51-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.