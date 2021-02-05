A serious collision on Quarry Road in Severn Township claimed the life of a 60-year-old man on Friday.

Orillia OPP says the man's car and a dump truck collided in the area between Mayhew Road and North River Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what happened to cause the deadly crash.

Quarry Road @SevernTownship collision update. Tragically, a 60 year old male from Severn has been pronounced deceased. Quarry Road will remain closed until at least 6:00 p.m. #OrilliaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/YdFomMqJVW