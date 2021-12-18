Police investigate fatal crash involving 2 semi-trucks west of Whitecourt, Alta.
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash northwest of Edmonton along Highway 43 Saturday morning that killed a semi-truck driver.
According to RCMP, about 30 kilometres west of Whitecourt, between Windfall Road and Highway 32 South, an eastbound semi-truck hauling compressed natural gas was rear-ended by another truck hauling freight.
The male driver, the only occupant of the semi-truck hauling freight, was declared dead on scene, authorities said.
Motorists in the area are being diverted from Highway 43 near Virginia Hills Road as police investigate.
"Whitecourt RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive cautiously and to the conditions of the roads," Mounties said in a statement.
"Further updates will be provided when available."
Whitecourt is approximately 177 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
