Police investigate fatal four-vehicle collision in Chatham

Two people have died and others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. Friday evening.

Officers responded to the fatal collision around 7 p.m. on Queen’s Line at Dillon Road.

Police say early investigation reveals a 27-year-old Windsor man was driving eastbound on Queen’s Line when he collided with a pickup truck travelling westbound on the same road.

The man’s vehicle then went on to crash into an older-model Buick with five occupants inside. The Buick was directly behind the pickup truck.

Police say a fourth vehicle was indirectly involved when it veered off the road to avoid the crash.

Two occupants of the Buick were pronounced dead at the scene.

All other involved occupants were taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the names of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the families.

The Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.