Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in northwest Calgary
A woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle has died, police said Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 24 Avenue and Upper Place N.W. just after 8 a.m.
Police say the 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but she later died.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.
The incident caused 24 Avenue N.W. to be closed in both directions between Ulrich Road and University Drive N.W.
Police say neither excessive speed or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, but it's likely the driver may not have seen the woman because of how bright the conditions were.
Officials say the woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grassCity engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winnerA former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.
-
BCCOS investigating 7th coyote attack in Mission in just over 24 hoursConservation officials are warning people in Mission to remain vigilant after a seventh person was bitten by a coyote in the city Friday morning.
-
Parents of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni reject apology from man responsible for killing their sonA sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
-
Some B.C. mayors say illicit drug ban near child-focused spaces doesn't go far enoughThree B.C. mayors say a ban on illicit drugs in some spaces is a move in the right direction, but should be further expanded.
-
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connectionA prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
-
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge paving workDriving between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore will be more difficult than usual this weekend thanks to overnight lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouseMembers of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
-
Airport welcome desk for Ukrainian newcomers on holdClose to 20,000 Ukrainians have come to Manitoba since the war with Russia began, nearly all of them greeted in their native language by volunteers at the Winnipeg airport.