Police investigate fatal shooting after woman found dead in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a woman was found dead outside a business in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred outside a business complex in the area of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 11:40 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Thursday morning, Const. Akhil Mooken said police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area and when officers arrived on scene, a woman was found outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim and Mooken could not confirm if she is in any way associated to the address where she was found.

Police have also not released any details yet about a possible suspect.

“This investigation is still in its early phases so we don't have too much information available to share,” Mooken said.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, witnesses, anyone who was travelling through the area with dash cam or may have heard anything, we are asking them to call investigators.”

Police will also be reviewing any available security camera footage from nearby businesses.

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.