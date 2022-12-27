Police investigate fatal shooting in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning
Digital Producer
Damien Wood
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Forest Lawn that occurred on Christmas morning.
Reports of shots fired brought officers to the 2600 block of 36 Street S.E. around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Once there, they found a wounded man.
The man was taken to hospital by EMS, where he later died.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say if this turns out to be a homicide, it would be the city’s 26th of 2022.
In the meantime, anyone with information about the incident is being asked to get in touch.
The Calgary Police Service can be reached at 403-266-1234.
Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-4477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
