Police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Hamilton

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Hamilton on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road.

Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found a male lying in his driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

"At this time, investigators continue to search for suspects or vehicle descriptions," Hamillton police said in a news release Wednesday.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the area as the forensics team processes the scene and police canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video."

Police have not released the name of the victim.