Police investigate fatal single-car crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a large tree Monday, claiming the lives of two men.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision around 12:20 a.m. on Teezel Line in Highgate.
Police say a 27-year-old Highgate man and a 25-year-old Ridgetown man were inside the truck travelling east on Teetzel Line between Kenesserie Road and Tower Road when the truck lost control.
A resident was alerted to the collision and called 911.
Police say emergency crews found two people, both deceased, inside the vehicle. The two men have been identified, with confirmation via DNA pending.
The Chatham-Kent traffic unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
