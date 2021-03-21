North Bay police responded to a fatal snowmobile collision just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday after investigators said the driver failed to negotiate a turn on a bush trail near Northmount Road.

The driver, a 57-year-old North Bay man, was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries incurred during the collision.



The North Bay Police Service is leading the investigation in conjunction with a Technical Traffic Collision investigator from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The identity of the victim has not been released.