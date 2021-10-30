Police investigate Friday evening shooting in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in Dartmouth Friday evening.

On Oct. 29, around 8 p.m., police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive. Witnesses say the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in a vehicle in a parking lot near an apartment building, says the police report.

According to police, the targeted vehicle left the scene while another unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot suffered damage from the bullets.

Police say the suspect who fled on foot has not been located and there is no indication of any injuries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male, around five feet five inches, thin build and wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information or video from the incident are to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.