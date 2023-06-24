iHeartRadio

Police investigate Halifax shooting, say it was 'not random'


Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in a residential area.

No injuries have been reported following the shooting Saturday on Kingsmere Court, but police say it wasn’t random.

Officers responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

