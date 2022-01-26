Police investigate 'hate-motivated' graffiti in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they're investigating "hate-motivated" graffiti that was reported Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo.
Officers responded to the area of King Street North and Northfield Drive East around 12:50 p.m.
In a press release, police said the graffiti included a hate-motivated symbol and writing, as well as an inappropriate image drawn on the wall.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to a report of hate-motivated graffiti in the area of King Street North and Northfield Drive East in Waterloo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @Waterloocrime.
Occ: 22-0198383
Details: https://t.co/OEk8OZynWS. pic.twitter.com/9ObLVPDT7E
-
