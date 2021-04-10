London police are investigating property damaged with graffiti at a park in London Ont., Saturday morning

A building at Constitution Park on Trossacks avenue was damaged with a hate-related symbol graffitied on its brick exterior walls.

The symbol had a line drawn through it, police said.

It has since been painted over.

Abhinav Bajaj, who lives in the neighbourhood said he caught sight of the damage on Thursday morning.

"They had made a swastika sign with a circle and two crosses, like this. So maybe someone tried to make a swastika and then tried to disorientate it? Thats what I saw at 7:30 a.m. the day before yesterday."

Police have not confirmed when the damage took place.

The building sits between a basketball court and a child play-area and holds washrooms.

On Saturday evening the park was mostly populated by families and young children.

Jenan who lives across the street from the park, said she is thankful her young children did not witness the hate-related symbol.

“I am tearing up about just thinking about it…it is a very multi-cultured area, kids having fun where they want to be kids. I have step-children new to Canada who have never been exposed to this stuff, and I don’t want them to know what these things are about, I want them to feel happy here. To whoever did this, shame on you this is just wrong.”

Members from London police uniform division are investigating, at this time they have no suspect information.

They are appealing to the public for any information.

PROPERTY DAMAGE TO EAST-END PARK Seeking assistance from the public LONDON, ON (April 10, 2021) – Members of the...