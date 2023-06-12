Police investigate hit-and-run that damaged truck in rural N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday afternoon in Tusket, N.S.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run on Highway 3 around 5 p.m.

Police say the driver of a black car travelling on Frank Doucette Road didn’t stop at an intersection, striking the rear quarter-panel of a pickup truck in the process.

According to police, the truck sustained extensive damage.

The black car, driven by a woman, then fled towards Hubbard’s Point before a license plate could be obtained. Police say the car would have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.