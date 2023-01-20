Police investigate home invasion in Cambridge involving a firearm
Karis Mapp
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Cambridge home invasion that they say involved two masked men with a firearm.
On Thursday evening around 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion in the area of West River Road and Culham Drive.
According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS), two unknown men wearing masks waved a firearm and forced their way into a home.
At the time of the invasion, police said there were three occupants inside the home but no physical injuries were reported.
Police said that investigators believe this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the WRPS Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.
