Police investigate home invasion in Cambridge involving a firearm

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Cambridge home invasion that they say involved two masked men with a firearm.

On Thursday evening around 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion in the area of West River Road and Culham Drive.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS), two unknown men wearing masks waved a firearm and forced their way into a home.

At the time of the invasion, police said there were three occupants inside the home but no physical injuries were reported.

Police said that investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WRPS Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.