Police investigate home invasion in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a reported break and enter at a home on Stoneham Court early Monday morning.

In a Monday news release, police say they received a report of four men, who were unknown to the occupants of the home, breaking into the home and spraying them with “sensory irritant.” The men then allegedly attempted to steal property, before fleeing on foot empty-handed.

The four suspects were described by police as white men ranging from five-foot-seven to six-feet tall, wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

