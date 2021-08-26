Police investigate indecent act in Greenwood, N.S.

Police in Greenwood, N.S. are investigating a report of an indecent act that allegedly occurred in the community on Monday afternoon.

Kings District RCMP says at approximately 4:10 p.m. on August 23, police received a complaint of a man in a vehicle following a woman around the parking lot of a business on Central Ave. while committing an indecent act. The woman was in her vehicle at the time of the incident and did not have direct contact with the man.

Police say by the time officers arrived on scene, the man and vehicle were gone.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a grey Toyota Echo and the man is described as being in his late twenties, with short dark hair and was wearing a red or black shirt at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.