Lakeshore OPP are looking to identify two suspects after a construction site break and enter.

Police say the Canine Unit and members of the Emergency Response Team attended the scene around 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 14 after receiving the report.

Two persons of interest were caught on security footage, police are now looking to identify them and are asking those with information to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Lakeshore Detachment or CSCU.

The OPP’s Community Street Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com