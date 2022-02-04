Police investigate mail theft, damage to community mailboxes in Moncton area
Police in the Greater Moncton area are investigating complaints that mail is being stolen and community mailboxes are being damaged.
Codiac Regional RCMP say,since early January, officers have received a number of reports of community mailboxes being forced open and mail stolen at various locations.
Investigators say the thefts and damages appear to be happening mostly at night.
"We are seeing an increase in this type of crime in the Greater Moncton area and are working closely with Canada Post to find those responsible," said Staff Sgt. Mario Fortinof the Codiac Regional RCMP in a news release Friday. "You can help us reduce potential thefts of mail by collecting your mail daily as well as reporting any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to police.”
Anyone withinformation on the incidents, or who sees any suspicious activity near community mailboxes, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Hwy 25 closed north of Lethbridge following serious crashA section of Highway 25 has been closed to traffic following a Friday morning crash.
-
-
Victoria kiosk offering free art supplies in North ParkThe Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre is bringing its free art-supply kiosk to the North Park neighbourhood for anyone who needs crafting supplies.
-
Lakeshore seeking volunteer firefighters for all five stationsThe Municipality of Lakeshore Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters.
-
Toronto police closing off major downtown roadway ahead of expected convoy protestToronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in BradfordPolice say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPSThe London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.
-
Ontario loses 146K jobs in January amid COVID-19 public health measuresAbout 73 per cent of Canada's job losses for January can be found in Ontario, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.