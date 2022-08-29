Police investigate man taking pictures of kids at Bedford, N.S. playground

An investigation is underway after police say a woman caught a man taking photos of her kids in Bedford, N.S.

On Saturday, police were called to a report of “suspicious circumstances” that happened at a playground on Gary Martin Drive.

Just before 4 p.m., a woman saw a man she did not know taking pictures of her children, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

She approached the man and told him to stop. He then got into a nearby car and drove away.

Police describe the man as white and in his 60s with white puffy hair. The car is described as a gold sedan similar to an older model Toyota Camry.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident or video from the area is to call investigators at 902-490-5020.