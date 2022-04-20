iHeartRadio

Police investigate mugging in Waterloo

(Submitted/WRPS)

Waterloo regional police have released photos of people believed to be connected to a person-on-person robbery that happened in Waterloo last month.

In a media release, police said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday March 19 in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street.

Police said the victim was met by a group of suspects who brandished a firearm and a knife and then stole his belongings.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

