Police investigate multiple break-ins at residential building in Waterloo

Police are investigating after break-ins were reported at several residential units on Oct. 31.

According to a news release, an unknown suspect entered several units between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., at a building in the area of Columbia Street West and King Street North.

Police describe the suspect as a Black female, approximately 20-years-old, with a medium build.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

In a tweet sent on Thursday morning, WRPS encouraged members of the public to keep their doors locked and report any suspicious activity to police.

