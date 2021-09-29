Police investigate multiple incidents of graffiti on Ottawa Street
A number of buildings on Ottawa Street were spray-painted with graffiti last weekend, Windsor police are investigating.
Police say the incidents are believed to have taken place between Friday, Sept. 24 night leading into Saturday morning.
Photos show buildings and a bus sheltered that appear to be tagged with the word “KURS.”
Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible footage that could assist in the investigation.
Residents and businesses in that area are asked to immediately report any suspicious activity or persons to police.
Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call our Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-677 extension 4350 or Crime Stoppers.
We are aware several incidents of mischief (graffiti) occurred the night of Sept 24 - early 25th, however, most have gone unreported. We encourage victims to make a police report. Online reporting: https://t.co/X25ixof3kG
Call us @ 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or @CStoppers with info!
-
Communitech ordered to stop supplying rapid COVID-19 test kits to parent groupsFree COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied by the government are no longer being given to community groups in Waterloo Region.
-
Food bank demand on the rise across Simcoe CountyAs people across Simcoe Muskoka get ready to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner next weekend, more and more are turning to food banks.
-
'Perfect' dock at Ontario Airbnb suite submerged – but the company didn't allow a negative reviewA Toronto man is asking questions about whether a major home-listing platform is getting rid of negative reviews, pointing to his struggles to warn other users of a warped, sunken dock that looked nothing like the picturesque scenes in the listing.
-
False alarm calls putting a strain on Cambridge fire departmentThere have been 543 calls that turned out to be false alarms at multi-unit residential buildings and businesses in Cambridge so far this year.
-
New National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ushered in with mixed reviews from Edmonton Indigenous communityAs Canadians prepare to observe the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, one residential school survivor hopes the new holiday will help the country heal together. While he remains hopeful the new holiday will serve as a source for healing, one Indigenous elder in Edmonton says when it comes to true reconciliation for her people, it misses the mark.
-
Non-school board members not allowed to volunteer to coach public sportsThe Waterloo Region District School Board is not allowing volunteers who do not work for the school board to coach in the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association.
-
Project of Heart on display at Beechwood Cemetery in OttawaInside a room at Beechwood Cemetery lies tens of thousands of hand-drawn or painted tiles—a powerful display made in honour of the Indigenous children and youth who went through Canada's residential school system.
-
Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continuesThe head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.
-
OFSSA cancelled for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic studentsThe Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced it was cancelling OFSSA.