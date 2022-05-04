Police investigate multiple thefts from Bradford LCBOs

South Simcoe Police are investigating three separate thefts from LCBO stores in Bradford with hopes of identifying the suspects.

Police say on the afternoon of March 24, a man went into the liquor store on Innisfil Beach Road and took a bottle of alcohol off the shelf, concealed it in his jacket and left without paying.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to email Const. Patrick McFall.

Four days later, on March 28, police say another man dressed in a bright orange safety jacket went into the Holland Street West LCBO around 1:15 and grabbed a bottle of booze.

They say he then went to the beer section, "where he placed the alcohol in his jacket pocket."

Police say he checked out, paying for the beer but not the alcohol.

"This man is suspected in multiple thefts like this at the same location," a police release states.

Anyone who can help identify this man is encouraged to email Const. Jeff Cowie or Const. Nick Manouris.

Finally, police accused a woman of stealing several bottles of alcohol from the Holland Street West LCBO on April 1.

They say she concealed them in a bag and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Const. Michael Avelar.

Police encourage anyone with information on any crime to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.