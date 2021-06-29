Police investigate murder of 53-year-old man found dead in East Vancouver home

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home in East Vancouver on Monday morning.

Police say Jin Cai, 53, was murdered.

“Officers were called to the home, near Victoria Drive and East 49 Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. yesterday, after a body was discovered inside,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Sgt. Steve Addison.

No arrests have been made, and the force’s major crime section has been assigned to the case.

Cai’s murder brings the city’s total number of homicides for 2021 up to nine, Addison said.

Anyone with information on Cai or the incident is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.